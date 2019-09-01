{{featured_button_text}}

These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:

All or Nothing: 01-02-03-05-10-11-12-15-19-21-22

SuperCash: 13-14-18-21-29-32, Doubler: No

Badger 5: 10-15-17-20-30

Daily Pick 3: 4-5-3

Daily Pick 4: 9-7-9-8

Mega Millions: 03-09-11-34-39, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 4

Saturday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

