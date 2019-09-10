{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, Sept. 10

All or Nothing: 03-04-05-07-10-11-12-13-17-18-21

SuperCash: 03-17-18-29-32-33, Doubler: No

Badger 5: 10-18-21-23-31

Daily Pick 3: 7-7-6

Daily Pick 4: 9-4-9-1

Mega Millions: 34-47-48-50-55, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2

Tuesday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

