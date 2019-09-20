{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday, Sept. 19

Pick 3: 1-5-8

Pick 4: 7-5-4-3

SuperCash: 12-21-25-30-31-36 Doubler: Yes

Badger 5: 2-3-6-18-27

All or Nothing: 3-4-5-9-10-11-15-19-20-21-22

Friday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

