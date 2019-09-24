{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Sept. 23:

All or Nothing

02-03-05-06-09-11-14-15-20-21-22

SuperCash

04-10-11-20-26-35, Doubler: Yes

Badger 5

04-14-19-21-23

Daily Pick 3

2-8-1

Daily Pick 4

9-8-2-5

Tuesday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

