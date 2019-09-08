{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, Sept. 7

Pick 3: 8-5-9

Pick 4: 2-2-7-5

SuperCash: 2-4-13-26-28-36  Doubler: No

Badger 5: 12-17-27-28-30

All or Nothing: 1-2-4-9-13-14-16-18-19-21-22

Megabucks: 15-26-31-44-46-49   $4 million

Powerball: 11-20-41-42-56  Ball: 6  Power Play: 2  $40 million

