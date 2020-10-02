 Skip to main content
Lottery: October 2, 2020
Lottery

Lottery: October 2, 2020

Sept. 30, 2020 All or Nothing Evening:

07-08-10-11-13-14-16-17-19-20-22

All or Nothing Midday:

02-03-05-06-10-12-14-15-16-17-18

Pick 3 Midday: 2-7-0

Pick 4 Midday: 0-0-2-2

Megabucks: 07-24-25-28-32-49

SuperCash: 11-15-23-29-31-35, Doubler: No

Badger 5: 11-16-17-18-21

Daily Pick 3: 9-0-2

Daily Pick 4: 4-0-8-4

Mega Millions: 14-18-36-49-67, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

Thursday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

