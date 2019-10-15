{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, October 15

All or Nothing

01-02-08-11-12-13-14-15-16-20-21

SuperCash

08-13-20-28-29-39, Doubler: No

Badger 5

02-10-12-14-20

Daily Pick 3

5-0-8

Daily Pick 4

5-6-4-1

Mega Millions

04-12-14-35-70, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 2

Wednesday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

