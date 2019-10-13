{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, Oct. 12

Pick 3: 6-5-8

Pick 4: 4-9-0-3

SuperCash: 9-18-24-26-32-39  Doubler: Yes

Badger 5: 3-18-19-22-30

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

All or Nothing: 1-6-7-9-12-13-15-16-18-19-20

Megabucks: 10-20-23-29-42-43  $5.1 million

Powerball: 12-29-34-53-65  Ball: 23  Power Play: 2  $90 million

Sunday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments