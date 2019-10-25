{{featured_button_text}}

Pick 3: 5-6-7

Pick 4: 6-5-9-6

SuperCash: 9-13-18-30-34-39 Doubler: No

Badger 5: 1-4-14-19-21

All or Nothing: 1-2-3-4-10-13-14-16-18-19-22

Friday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

