Try 1 month for 99¢

Thursday, Oct. 25:

Pick 3: 6-1-8

Pick 4: 8-5-2-5

5 Card Cash: KD-2D-8D-5H-9H

Badger 5: 1-5-8-21-30, Estimated jackpot: $21,000

SuperCash: 6-17-21-22-25-27, Doubler: No

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

Load comments