Saturday, October 19

Pick 3: 5-4-1

Pick 4: 7-5-8-5

SuperCash: 5-8-10-24-28-29 Doubler: No

Badger 5: 11-15-19-26-27

All or Nothing: 1-2-3-6-7-10-11-12-15-16-20

Megabucks: 8-9-12-36-47-48 $5.3 million

Powerball: 14-27-29-59-65 Ball: 12 Power Play: 2 $120 million

Sunday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

