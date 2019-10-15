{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, October 14

Pick 3: 0-3-1

Pick 4: 9-0-5-0

SuperCash: 6-12-21-22-25-35 Doubler: Yes

Badger 5: 1-4-8-9-18

All or Nothing: 3-5-8-9-10-11-13-17-18-20-22

Tuesday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

