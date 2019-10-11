{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday, October 10

Pick 3: 8-6-2

Pick 4: 5-3-8-4

SuperCash: 3-6-10-21-24-33 Doubler: No

Badger 5: 6-11-17-18-31

All or Nothing: 3-5-6-8-10-11-12-13-14-15-21

Friday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

