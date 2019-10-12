{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Oct. 11

Pick 3: 6-3-8

Pick 4: 4-2-8-3

SuperCash: 3-8-10-23-24-28  Doubler: No

Badger 5: 6-8-23-25-26

All or Nothing: 1-2-4-6-8-9-12-13-14-20-21

Mega Millions: 14-22-30-37-60  Ball: 8  Megaplier: 3  $65 million

Saturday's Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

