Saturday, Oct. 5

Pick 3: 6-0-0

Pick 4: 5-3-1-9

SuperCash: 17-20-24-25-29-38 Doubler: No

Badger 5: 5-14-23-26-28

All or Nothing: 3-5-7-8-10-13- 14-15-19-20-22

Megabucks: 11-17-21-32-43-49 $4.8 million

Powerball: 6-14-36-51-54 Ball: 4 Power Play: 2 $70 million

