Friday, Oct. 18

Pick 3: 6-5-7

Pick 4: 1-1-4-5

SuperCash: 16-18-24-25-27-29  Doubler: No

Badger 5: 5-9-15-16-29

All or Nothing: 3-5-6-9-10-11-12-16-20-21-22

Mega Millions: 18-58-60-65-67  Ball: 20  Megaplier: 3  $71 million

Saturday's Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

