Wednesday, Oct. 9

All or Nothing

01-04-06-10-11-12-13-16-17-20-21

Megabucks

03-04-06-17-21-33

SuperCash

01-19-21-27-28-39, Doubler: No

Badger 5

01-04-13-26-29

Daily Pick 3

7-7-0

Daily Pick 4

8-6-6-5

Powerball

05-18-33-43-65, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2

Thursday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

