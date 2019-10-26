{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Oct. 25

Pick 3: 8-3-3

Pick 4: 3-0-1-2

SuperCash: 2-11-14-20-32-33  Doubler: No

Badger 5: 10-11-14-16-17

All or Nothing: 1-2-9-10-11-13-15-18-19-20-21

Mega Millions: 16-24-25-52-60  Ball: 6  Megaplier: 3  $105 million

Saturday's Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

