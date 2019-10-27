{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, Oct. 27

Pick 3: 5-0-9

Pick 4: 6-2-6-3

SuperCash: 3-6-8-29-33-36 Doubler: No

Badger 5: 5-16-22-24-26

All or Nothing: 1-2-5-10-11-14-17-19-20-21-22

Megabucks: 1-5-13-27-30-46 $5.5 million

Powerball: 3-20-48-54-59 Ball: 4 Power Play: 4 $130 million

