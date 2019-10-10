{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, Oct. 8

All or Nothing: 01-04-06-07-08-11-15-17-18-19-21

SuperCash: 03-08-09-26-36-39, Doubler: N

Badger 5: 13-20-21-27-29

Daily Pick 3: 8-9-0

Daily Pick 4: 7-5-4-0

Mega Millions: 05-08-10-17-48, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 3

Wednesday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

