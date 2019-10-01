{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Sept. 30

Pick 3: 3-1-5

Pick 4: 5-9-7-2

SuperCash: 3-27-35-37-38-39  Doubler: No

Badger 5: 4-7-14-18-25

All or Nothing: 1-2-4-5-7-10-14-15-16-19-20

Tuesday's Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

