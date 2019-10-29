{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, Oct. 29:

All or Nothing

04-05-08-09-12-14-15-16-17-19-22

SuperCash

01-06-10-20-33-36, Doubler: No

Badger 5

03-05-15-20-30

Daily Pick 3

1-0-6

Daily Pick 4

2-4-0-6

Mega Millions

04-09-17-27-39, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2

Wednesday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press.

For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

