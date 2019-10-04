{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Oct. 2

All or Nothing: 01-03-04-05-06-07-10-13-17-21-22

Megabucks: 05-21-42-44-47-49

SuperCash: 04-05-26-29-38-39, Doubler: No

Badger 5: 02-07-14-26-29

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Daily Pick 3: 7-8-5

Daily Pick 4: 2-9-5-1

Powerball: 04-08-10-43-53, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2

Thursday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments