Monday, Oct. 28

Pick 3: 5-2-5

Pick 4: 8-2-7-6

SuperCash: 5-10-11-15-34-36 Doubler: No

All or Nothing: 2-3-6-10-11-12-15- 16-18-20-21

Badger 5: 2-5-11-21-27

Tuesday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press.

For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

