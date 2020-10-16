 Skip to main content
Lottery: Oct 16, 2020
Lottery: Oct 16, 2020

Wednesday, Oct. 14:

All or Nothing Evening: 03-06-07-10-11-14-15-16-19-21-22

All or Nothing Midday: 03-04-05-08-10-12-13-14-17-21-22

Pick 3 Midday: 5-4-3

Pick 4 Midday: 7-9-5-0

Megabucks: 15-17-19-27-37-43

SuperCash: 06-08-16-23-31-38, Doubler: No

Badger 5: 01-03-04-10-25

Daily Pick 3: 2-6-2

Daily Pick 4: 3-3-7-3

Powerball: 21-37-52-53-58, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2

Thursday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

