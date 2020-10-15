Lottery: Oct 15, 2020

Tuesday, Oct. 13:
All or Nothing Evening: 01-02-03-08-09-10-15-17-19-21-22
All or Nothing Midday: 03-06-07-08-09-12-15-18-20-21-22
Pick 3 Midday: 1-1-8
Pick 4 Midday: 7-1-9-1
SuperCash: 03-04-10-31-34-37, Doubler: No
Badger 5: 15-20-22-29-31
Daily Pick 3: 2-2-0
Daily Pick 4: 8-4-6-2
Mega Millions: 11-44-45-46-70, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 2
Wednesday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com
