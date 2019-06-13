{{featured_button_text}}

June 13

Thursday, June 13:

SuperCash

03-12-27-30-33-38, Doubler: Yes

Badger 5

02-03-18-19-23

Daily Pick 3

1-4-7

Daily Pick 4

7-9-0-8

All or Nothing

02-03-05-06-09-10-11-15-17-18-20

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

