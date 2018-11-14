Try 1 month for 99¢

Wednesday, Nov. 14:

5 Card Cash

AD-8C-9C-10C-9D

Megabucks

03-05-12-14-17-34

SuperCash

11-12-13-17-33-36, Doubler: Y

Badger 5

09-10-22-23-27

Daily Pick 3

7-1-2

Daily Pick 4

1-6-6-8

Powerball

07-42-49-62-69, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 5

