Wednesday

5 Card Cash

2D-5D-10D-6H-9S

Megabucks

01-02-07-29-39-48

SuperCash

03-08-16-18-22-38, Doubler: N

Badger 5

05-11-12-24-29

Daily Pick 3

0-6-6

Daily Pick 4

0-9-3-3

Powerball

15-29-31-37-43, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 2

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

