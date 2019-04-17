Try 3 months for $3

Wednesday, April 17:

Megabucks

05-14-18-38-45-47

SuperCash

03-07-10-17-33-37, Doubler: Yes

Badger 5

01-02-10-20-23

Daily Pick 3

1-0-3

Daily Pick 4

0-4-4-0

All or Nothing

1-2-5-6-10-16-17-18-20-21-22

Powerball

01-15-17-46-66, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 3

