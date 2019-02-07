Try 1 month for 99¢

Thursday, Feb. 7

Pick 3: 2-0-3

Pick 4: 0-4-3-1

5 Card Cash: JD-QH-5C-8C-2H

Badger 5: 3-8-13-23-30, Estimated jackpot: $80,000

SuperCash: 2-5-7-13-15-22, Doubler: No

