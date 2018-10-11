Try 1 month for 99¢

Thursday, Oct. 11:

5 Card Cash

JC-KC-5S-7S-9S

SuperCash

04-11-15-22-33-35, Doubler: N

Badger 5

07-16-19-27-29

Daily Pick 3

7-7-4

Daily Pick 4

4-2-9-9

