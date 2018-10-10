Try 1 month for 99¢

Wednesday, Oct. 10

Pick 3: 1-2-8

Pick 4: 1-3-5-9

5 Card Cash: QD-2H-8H-6S-9S

Badger 5: 9-13-14-21-22, Estimated jackpot: $10,000

SuperCash: 13-15-24-30-36-38, Doubler: No

Megabucks: 1-35-39-40-46-49, Estimated jackpot: $3.1 million

Powerball: 8-23-27-42-60, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 3, Estimated jackpot: $282 million

