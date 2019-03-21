Try 3 months for $3

Thursday, March 21:

5 Card Cash

KC-AD-8H-9H-4S

SuperCash

12-17-19-24-25-32, Doubler: No

Badger 5

06-09-10-11-19

Daily Pick 3

7-1-6

Daily Pick 4

6-6-1-2

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

