Wednesday, Jan. 23:

5 Card Cash

QD-JH-KH-7C-4D

Megabucks

06-09-11-25-29-42

SuperCash

17-18-20-26-27-31, Doubler: Yes

Badger 5

08-13-16-24-26

Daily Pick 3

0-6-0

Daily Pick 4

7-9-2-6

Powerball

23-25-47-48-50, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3

