Try 1 month for 99¢

Wednesday

5 Card Cash

JD-QS-2C-3D-5S

Megabucks

04-06-08-13-26-41

SuperCash

04-20-22-27-30-38, Doubler: No

Badger 5

01-02-07-10-13

Daily Pick 3

3-8-1

Daily Pick 4

1-8-1-7

Powerball

02-12-16-29-54, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

Load comments