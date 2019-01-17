Try 1 month for 99¢

Thursday, Jan. 17:

5 Card Cash

JD-KD-KH-3H-5H

SuperCash

01-06-25-27-30-39, Doubler: No

Badger 5

01-20-24-29-31

Daily Pick 3

1-9-5

Daily Pick 4

6-9-3-3

