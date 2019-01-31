Try 1 month for 99¢

Thursday, Jan. 31:

5 Card Cash

JD-QH-AS-2C-7C

SuperCash

10-14-19-21-33-37, Doubler: No

Badger 5

02-08-10-19-27

Daily Pick 3

1-6-7

Daily Pick 4

8-5-8-2

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

Load comments