Wednesday, Feb. 20:

5 Card Cash

KS-5C-5D-5H-6H

Megabucks

10-13-14-20-27-28

SuperCash

11-12-14-15-34-35, Doubler: No

Badger 5

03-04-08-14-27

Daily Pick 3

9-9-8

Daily Pick 4

5-6-8-5

Powerball

27-49-50-51-52, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2

