Thursday, Dec. 20:

5 Card Cash

KC-2D-7D-7H-7S

SuperCash

05-15-16-17-29-38, Doubler: N

Badger 5

03-06-13-28-29

Daily Pick 3

5-2-7

Daily Pick 4

4-0-1-6

