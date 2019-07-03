{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, July 3:

All or Nothing

01-02-04-05-08-09-10-14-17-18-19

Megabucks

13-14-29-38-40-45

SuperCash

03-06-09-14-17-31, Doubler: Yes

Badger 5

05-07-27-29-30

Daily Pick 3

9-7-5

Daily Pick 4

9-0-8-4

Powerball

40-43-45-50-61, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3

