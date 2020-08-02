Lottery numbers for Saturday, Aug. 1

Saturday, Aug. 1:
All or Nothing Evening
03-04-06-07-08-11-13-14-16-17-21
All or Nothing Midday
02-04-06-08-09-10-11-12-15-16-22
Pick 3 Midday
6-0-4
Pick 4 Midday
1-0-6-5
Megabucks
01-20-24-35-39-49
SuperCash
04-08-13-21-24-35, Doubler: No
Badger 5
01-02-08-13-29
Daily Pick 3
0-9-6
Daily Pick 4
9-9-4-7
Powerball
06-25-36-43-48, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3
Sunday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!