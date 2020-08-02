You have permission to edit this article.
Lottery numbers for Saturday, Aug. 1
Lottery

Lottery numbers for Saturday, Aug. 1

Saturday, Aug. 1:

All or Nothing Evening

03-04-06-07-08-11-13-14-16-17-21

All or Nothing Midday

02-04-06-08-09-10-11-12-15-16-22

Pick 3 Midday

6-0-4

Pick 4 Midday

1-0-6-5

Megabucks

01-20-24-35-39-49

SuperCash

04-08-13-21-24-35, Doubler: No

Badger 5

01-02-08-13-29

Daily Pick 3

0-9-6

Daily Pick 4

9-9-4-7

Powerball

06-25-36-43-48, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3

Sunday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

