Wednesday, Oct. 17: 5 Card Cash

KH-KS-4C-4H-10S

Megabucks

01-04-07-19-29-41

SuperCash

08-24-26-27-28-35, Doubler: N

Badger 5

04-13-15-16-20

Daily Pick 3

1-3-8

Daily Pick 4

6-5-4-3

Powerball

03-57-64-68-69, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 3

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

