Wednesday, Jan. 16:

5 Card Cash

QC-QD-AS-5C-8H

Megabucks

01-05-28-29-37-44

SuperCash

08-09-12-14-19-39, Doubler: No

Badger 5

13-21-24-26-28

Daily Pick 3

6-6-9

Daily Pick 4

5-7-1-6

Powerball

14-29-31-56-61, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2

