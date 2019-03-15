{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday, March 14

Pick 3: 7-1-7

Pick 4: 8-8-3-2

5 Card Cash: QD-JH-QH-6C-8H

Badger 5: 1-9-21-25-31, Estimated jackpot: $39,000

SuperCash: 10-12-19-23-24-26, Doubler: Yes

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

