Thursday, July 4:

Pick 3: 3-7-7

Pick 4: 9-4-6-1

All or Nothing: 1-4-6-8-9-12-15-18-19-21-22

Badger 5: 4-7-8-21-26, Estimated jackpot: $59,000

SuperCash: 2-16-25-29-35-39, Doubler: N0

