Lottery Numbers for Aug. 7
Lottery

Lottery Numbers for Aug. 7

Friday, Aug. 7:

All or Nothing Evening

03-04-05-06-07-10-13-14-15-19-21

All or Nothing Midday

06-08-11-12-13-14-15-17-18-20-21

Pick 3 Midday

6-2-8

Pick 4 Midday

1-1-7-5

SuperCash

05-10-18-24-34-35, Doubler: No

Badger 5

11-18-23-27-31

Daily Pick 3

1-8-6

Daily Pick 4

2-4-5-8

Mega Millions

04-44-53-64-70, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2

Saturday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

Marriage Licenses

Jose Bahena and Reina Palacios of Racine; Zachary Brown and Angelica Anchondo of Racine; Christopher Decker and Brooke Gallert of Racine; Robe…

