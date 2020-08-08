Lottery Numbers for Aug. 7

Friday, Aug. 7:
All or Nothing Evening
03-04-05-06-07-10-13-14-15-19-21
All or Nothing Midday
06-08-11-12-13-14-15-17-18-20-21
Pick 3 Midday
6-2-8
Pick 4 Midday
1-1-7-5
SuperCash
05-10-18-24-34-35, Doubler: No
Badger 5
11-18-23-27-31
Daily Pick 3
1-8-6
Daily Pick 4
2-4-5-8
Mega Millions
04-44-53-64-70, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2
Saturday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!