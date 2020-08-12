You have permission to edit this article.
Lottery numbers for Aug. 11
Lottery

Tuesday, Aug. 11:

All or Nothing Evening

04-08-10-11-12-13-14-15-17-20-21

All or Nothing Midday

02-03-04-06-07-09-14-18-19-20-22

Pick 3 Midday

8-1-7

Pick 4 Midday

7-6-6-8

SuperCash

01-04-13-15-23-39, Doubler: No

Badger 5

07-12-16-23-24

Daily Pick 3

2-2-3

Daily Pick 4

8-8-3-0

Mega Millions

08-22-29-43-56, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4

Wednesday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

