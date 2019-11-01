{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Oct. 30:

All or Nothing: 01-04-06-08-09-11-15-16-17-18-22

Megabucks: 11-29-31-36-43-46

SuperCash: 01-06-10-12-16-20, Doubler: N

Badger 5: 03-20-25-26-29

Daily Pick 3: 5-2-4

Daily Pick 4: 2-5-5-3

Powerball: 19-22-52-56-67, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

Thursday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press.

For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

