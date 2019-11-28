Lottery: Nov. 29, 2019

Tuesday, Nov. 26:
All or Nothing
03-04-05-07-10-11-12-13-16-20-22
SuperCash
10-11-16-26-30-31, Doubler: No
Badger 5
06-12-17-21-26
Daily Pick 3
8-0-9
Daily Pick 4
4-8-2-1
Mega Millions
08-27-29-38-43, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 2
Wednesday, Nov. 27:
You have free articles remaining.
All or Nothing
01-02-03-05-10-12-13-16-17-19-21
Megabucks
01-02-05-13-17-40
SuperCash
10-19-33-34-35-39, Doubler: No
Badger 5
02-10-17-25-28
Daily Pick 3
3-3-9
Daily Pick 4
5-0-3-2
Powerball
15-26-37-53-55, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
Thursday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com