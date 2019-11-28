Lottery: Nov. 29, 2019
0 comments
Lottery

Lottery: Nov. 29, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, Nov. 26:

All or Nothing

03-04-05-07-10-11-12-13-16-20-22

SuperCash

10-11-16-26-30-31, Doubler: No

Badger 5

06-12-17-21-26

Daily Pick 3

8-0-9

Daily Pick 4

4-8-2-1

Mega Millions

08-27-29-38-43, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 2

Wednesday, Nov. 27:

All or Nothing

01-02-03-05-10-12-13-16-17-19-21

Megabucks

01-02-05-13-17-40

SuperCash

10-19-33-34-35-39, Doubler: No

Badger 5

02-10-17-25-28

Daily Pick 3

3-3-9

Daily Pick 4

5-0-3-2

Powerball

15-26-37-53-55, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

Thursday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News